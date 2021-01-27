PET OF THE WEEK

Bella

COURTESY PHOTO

Bella was meant to be a star.

The glamorous 4-year-old pit bull/Australian shepherd mix is known for her charisma at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, where she’s awaiting adoption.

Bella is a sweet dog who wiggles with excitement when she meets people. And she’s easy to please. If you’re happy, she’s happy.

Bella loves going for walks on the beach, playing in the yard and spending some quality time cuddling.

You can find Bella’s profile at www.sbhumane.org.

To adopt her, email adopt@sbhumanesociety.org and make an adoption appointment.

— Dave Mason