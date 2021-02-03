PET OF THE WEEK

Binx

Binx loves to roll on his back and — you guessed it — get a belly rub. Aaah, that’s the spot!

The affectionate cat is awaiting more belly rubs and adoption through Volunteers for Inter Valley Animals in Lompoc.

Binx, who’s about 2 years old, loves men, women and his fellow cats. He’s also known for his very soft coat.

Binx is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

To adopt him, fill out an application at www.vivashelter.org.

Once the application is received, VIVA will set up an appointment to meet Binx.

For more information, call VIVA at 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason