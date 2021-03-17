PET OF THE WEEK

KODAK Digital Still Camera

Move over, Love Bug.

Here comes another Herbie, one that rivals the self-aware Volkswagen of Disney fame.

Meet the Love Bun.

The sweet rabbit is awaiting stardom and adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.

Herbie the Love Bun is an engaging, active and social fellow, and he really enjoys attention. He has the softest, snow white fur, which is a joy to pet. BUNS also noted Herbie has striking blue eyes that make him handsome.

Yes, he’s a true movie star.

By the way, Herbie is approximately 1-2 years old.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason