PET OF THE WEEK

Cloud

COURTESY PHOTO

Cloud has come all the way from El Paso to find his dream home.

The Labrador retriever mix was part of the group that came from the Texan city and arrived recently at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

Cloud, who’s 1-year-old, weighs 83 pounds and is neutered, is very sociable with people. And he loves to play with other dogs.

Cloud is also deaf, so he needs a home with a person or family who will help him with his special needs.

The dog’s adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League Inc. K-9 PALS. For adoption inquiries, call Animal Services at 805-681-5285.

The Animal Services’ shelter is at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to providing humane care, homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the Animal Services shelters and behavior training for adopted dogs.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, or contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415 or info@k-9pals.org. Donations can also be mailed to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason