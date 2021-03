Nieve

Nieve would love to give you a kiss.

The affectionate American pit bull terrier/Labrador retriever mix is awaiting adoption at Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & DAWG.

She is a happy-go-lucky girl who loves to cuddle. She has been patiently waiting for her permanent home for more than 29 days and would love to meet you.

The humane society & DAWG shelter is in Buellton. For more information, go to www.syvhumane.org.

— Dave Mason