PET OF THE WEEK

Samantha

COURTESY PHOTO

You’ve heard of the movie “Grumpy Old Men.”

Now get ready for Grumpy Old Kitty!

Samantha is 16 years old. And frankly, she is sick and tired of all the young whippersnappers getting all the attention with their silly dances on social media with posts saying “Adopt me!”

Like those youngsters, Samantha wants to get a home of her own. But instead of dancing, she’s simply awaiting adoption through the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

“As a lady of a certain age, Samantha can be a bit grumpy at times,” the humane society said. “She doesn’t particularly have any desire to be held, or petted, but she would be totally fine if you were to stay in the same room as she naps in the sun.”

To learn more about Samantha, check out her profile at sbhumane.org. To bring her into your home, email adopt@sbhumane.org to make an adoption appointment today.

— Dave Mason