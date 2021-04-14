PET OF THE WEEK

Prince

COURTESY PHOTO

Prince loves to purr and wrap around people’s legs.

The friendly cat loves people and is waiting for adoption at Volunteers For Inter-Valley Animals.

The Lompoc shelter describes him as a “majestically handsome male brown tabby. He has a long haired coat with beautiful markings!”

Prince is a senior cat. A veterinarian estimates him to be about 12 years old.

While Prince is friendly around people, he isn’t happy with the other cats at the shelter and would do best in a home without other felines.

To meet Prince, visit www.vivashelter.org and complete an adoption application. Or contact the shelter at vivacatshelter@gmail.com or 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason