Pet of the Week

Timber

COURTESY PHOTO

Timber would like to eventually see your neck of the woods.

The 2-year-old, female Belgian malinois is living at the Santa Maria Animal Center, where he is being treated for moderate injuries.

Once he recovers, he will be ready for adoption.

Timber is a sweetheart who loves to be petted and to be given treats.

He was picked up April 2 in New Cuyama, where he suffered moderate injuries to all his paws. He might have fallen off a truck.

Timber has received care at the animal center, which is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services. The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation has paid for his medical care.

If you’re interested in the possibility of adopting Timber, contact the Santa Maria shelter at 805-934-6119, ext. 6.

If you love animals but can’t have a pet, the animal care foundation recommends you volunteer at your local shelter or consider fostering.

The foundation provides lifesaving funds to aid injured, sick and neglected animals at the Animal Services shelters. The nonprofit also offers education and affordable spay/neuter assistance.

To learn more or make a donation, call the foundation at 805-260-2386, go to www.sbanimalcare.org or write SBCACF, P.O. Box 307, Santa Maria 93456.

— Dave Mason