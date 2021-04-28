PET OF THE WEEK

Socks

COURTESY PHOTO

Once believed to be feral, Socks was scheduled to move to a ranch, winery, warehouse or another alternative location.

But he decided his destiny lied elsewhere.

Socks decided to be a lap cat.

The 2-year-old brown tabby cat is awaiting adoption through the Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

Sock has become a favorite of the Goleta shelter’s staff and can often be found playing with the staff’s vet team or sleeping in the office.

Like many cats during the pandemic, Socks may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications and fostering opportunities.

Until the shelter reopens to the public, contact ASAP at info@asapcats.org or 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason