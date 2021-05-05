PET OF THE WEEK

Paw Revere

COURTESY PHOTO

Keep those chin scratches coming! After all, Paw Revere loves to be loved.

The affectionate and obviously patriotic cat is awaiting adoption through Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

The adoption fees cover Paw Revere’s neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, a wellness exam and a food sample. His microchip is compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit committed to the medical and behavioral needs of animals at Animal Services’ Lompoc shelter.

Animal Services shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic, but you can see adoptable animals at phshelter.com.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call the shelter at 805-934-6119. For more about CAPA, go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc.

If you want to help but can’t adopt, go to www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason