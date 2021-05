Mustache Pete

COURTESY PHOTO

It’s time to go! Mustache Pete wants to get hopping.

The super bunny, who loves his exercise time, is awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.

In addition to exercise, this friendly rabbit appreciates treats.

By the way, Mustache Pete gets his name from the classic Rhinelander markings around his nose.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

BUNS is based at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

— Dave Mason