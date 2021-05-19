PET OF THE WEEK

Lily

COURTESY PHOTO

Lily’s sweet and mellow and waiting for you.

The 6-year-old Australian cattledog/pitbull mix is awaiting adoption through Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Lily’s in a foster home, where she has become known for her special blend of independence and ability to be a cuddle-bug. She knows basic commands and doesn’t jump on people or furniture.

And Lily is good on leash and enjoys walks and hikes. She isn’t bothered by dogs on the other side of a fence and doesn’t react negatively when she passes other dogs on walks. She is known as a great dog for people who work at home, and she has been left alone at home without issue.

For adoption inquiries, call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, which is located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

Lily’s adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League Inc

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is an all-volunteer, nonprofit dedicated to providing humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs at the Animal Services shelters, as well as behavior training for adopted dogs.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, or contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org. Donations can also be sent to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason