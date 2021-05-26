PET OF THE WEEK

Rusty

COURTESY PHOTO

Rusty loves to play fetch. You’ll find that out if you adopt him from Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG.

The 5-year-old German shepherd came to the Buellton shelter a few months ago when his owner died.

Since then, the humane society/DAWG has discovered Rusty loves to play with all kinds of toys.

Motivated by food, Rusty has also proven he’s great with basic commands such as “sit” and “lie” down.

And Rusty is good on a leash for walks.

He would be a great dog for a single-person home or a family with kids around 8 and up. He loves to cuddle and would love to watch movies at home with his owner, followed by hikes and other outdoor adventures.

Rusty, though, needs a confident owner who’s familiar with German shepherds. The humane society/DAWG said it is clear Rusty would do best in a home where he would have constant company.

Rusty would prefer to be in a home without cats or smaller dogs.

For more information, go to syvhumane.org.

— Dave Mason