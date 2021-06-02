Pet of the Week

Appa
Appa is the total package.
That’s how he’s described by the staff at Santa Barbara Humane, where he’s awaiting adoption.
The 3-year-old pit bull is known for being charming, sweet, handsome and smart. He’s excellent on a leash and enjoys long walks in nature.
Appa also enjoys snuggling up with his favorite humans.
He would be happiest in an adults-only home.
To learn more about Appa, go to www.sbhumane.org. To adopt him, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call Santa Barbara Humane at 805-964-4777.
— Dave Mason