Pet of the Week

Appa

COURTESY PHOTO

Appa is the total package.

That’s how he’s described by the staff at Santa Barbara Humane, where he’s awaiting adoption.

The 3-year-old pit bull is known for being charming, sweet, handsome and smart. He’s excellent on a leash and enjoys long walks in nature.

Appa also enjoys snuggling up with his favorite humans.

He would be happiest in an adults-only home.

To learn more about Appa, go to www.sbhumane.org. To adopt him, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call Santa Barbara Humane at 805-964-4777.

— Dave Mason