PET OF THE WEEK

Allison

COURTESY PHOTO

Allison is known for her sweetness, a beautiful silver coast and a little sass on her top.

The petite, gentle, senior Persian cat is awaiting adoption through Volunteers For Inter-Valley Animals in Lompoc.

She suffers from some cataracts, but “her bloodwork shows her to be as fit as a fiddle,” VIVA told the News-Press.

The sweet feline longs to spend time on someone’s lap or curl up next to them as they watch TV.

VIVA is located at 133 N. D St. in Lompoc. To meet Allison, go to www.vivashelter.org or call 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason