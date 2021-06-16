PET OF THE WEEK

Millie

COURTESY PHOTO

Millie loves to sunbathe and pose for the camera.

The playful and sweet cat is awaiting adoption at ASAP, where she loves getting attention from the staff and volunteers.

The 1-year-old cat is ideal for stills or videos in social media. She’s ready for the internet!

Like many of ASAP’s cats during the pandemic, Millie may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. See www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications and to learn more about fostering opportunities.

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can contact the Goleta-based shelter at info@asapcats.org or 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason