PET OF THE WEEK

Bear

COURTESY PHOTO

Bear has a few tricks up his sleeve and would love to show them to you.

The 5-year-old black Labrador retriever is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center, which is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

He has been working on his summer body and has slimmed down from 146 pound to 130 pounds. Bloodwork found that he has thyroid issues, which he is now on a simple medication to control.

Bear would benefit from having someone dedicated to his healthy living plan, and he is ready to go on many walks. He is a bit shy at first but once you make that connection, he’s truly affectionate. He loves good back scratches and is housetrained.

Bear’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment and health/wellness exam.

Bear’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit committed to the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at Animal Services-Lompoc.

Animal Services shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. To make an appointment to see Bear and other animals, call the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119. The center is at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, visit www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc.

If you want to help but can’t adopt, go to www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason