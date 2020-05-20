Pet of the Week

Cobalt is a big dog with an even bigger heart.

The 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix is awaiting adoption at Animal Services-Lompoc.

Cobalt was picked up as a stray in November, but was never claimed. At 80 pounds, he may seem large and intimidating, but he’s actually a loving, gentle giant. Plus, he’s housetrained.

Besides being affectionate, Cobalt is playful. He loves his toys.

Currently the adoption fee for Cobalt and all other animals is $10. The fee includes spay or neuter cost, vaccinations, flea-treatment, food sample and health exam.

A free microchip is provided by Companion Animal Placement Assistance, a nonprofit supporting animals’ medical and behavioral needs at Animal Services-Lompoc.

The shelter is located at 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc. It’s closed to walks-in during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can see available animals at phshelter.com.

The shelter is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.For more information, call Animal Services-Lompoc at 805-737-7755 or go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc. To volunteer or donate to CAPA, go to www.lompoccapa.org.