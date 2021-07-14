PET OF THE WEEK

Danny

There’s no end to Danny’s energy!

The enthusiastic, 3-year-old Box mix is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

Danny is among the dogs who came to the Santa Barbara area from El Paso.

Danny is a loving dog known for his boundless energy. He did well in foster care with a family with 11- and 13-year-old kids.

He has been compatible with other dogs at the shelter, but needs a home without cats.

To meet Danny, call Animal Services at 805-681-5285. The shelter is located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta, and adoptions are by appointment only.

Danny’s adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League Inc.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides lifesaving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs at the county Animal Services shelters, as well as behavior training for adopted dogs.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, or contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415 or info@k-9pals.org. Checks are welcome at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason