PET OF THE WEEK

Bear

COURTESY PHOTO

Bear is a sweet cat whose favorite toys are ankle socks.

The 8-year-old tortie/lynx point mix female cat is awaiting adoption through the Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

After coming to the ASAP shelter in Goleta, she became depressed and wanted to be left alone. Now that she’s had time to mourn, she has begun showing her sweet personality.

Bear loves to snuggle and responds well to being petted. And she loves to carry her favorite toys, ankle socks, around the house.

Like many of ASAP’s cats during the pandemic, Bear may move to a foster home but remains available for adoption. Check out www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications and fostering opportunities.

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can contact the nonprofit at info@asapcats.org or 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason