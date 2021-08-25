PET OF THE WEEK

Cloud

Want to play? Cloud’s ready.

The canine, who was among the dogs who came to Santa Barbara County from El Paso, Texas, is 83 pounds of sheer energy.

He’s eager and ready to go at the Santa Maria Animal Center, where he’s been awaiting adoption. The center is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Cloud is a 1 3/4-year-old male, white Great Pyrenees mix who loves to play with other dogs.

But Cloud is deaf. He will need an owner with experience with deaf dogs or an interest in learning how to communicate with Cloud and train him without verbal or sound cues.

Cloud’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment and health/wellness exam.

Cloud’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at Animal Services-Lompoc.

Animal Services shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. To meet Cloud or another dog of your choice, call the Santa Maria shelter at 805-934-6119. The shelter is at 548 W. Foster Road.

To learn more about CAPA, go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc.

If you want to help but can’t adopt, visit www.lompoccapa.org for a wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason