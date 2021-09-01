PETS OF THE WEEK

Rumpelstiltskin, Humpty Dumpty

COURTESY PHOTO

Rumpelstiltskin and Humpty Dumpty are awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.

Rumpelstiltskin and Humpty Dumpty are waiting to live happily ever after with you.

The bonded, active bunnies are awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta.

The two pals are active and love to run around. They’re both under 1 year old.

And each has his own personality and appearance. Rumpel is the more outgoing California mix breed, and Humpty is the shyer American agouti mix boy.

What they have in common is they love being petted and getting treats.

To adopt them, make an appointment by contacting BUNS at 805-683-0521 or info@bunssb.org. BUNS is located inside the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter at 5473 Overpass Road.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason