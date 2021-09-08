PET OF THE WEEK

Dioji

COURTESY PHOTO

Dioji is a big hunk of love.

The 5-year-old German Shepherd is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

He loves to spend quality time with his human friends, and he has dog friends that he loves to play with. He is quite the athlete and can jump your typical fence, so this guy will need to be left safely inside when you’re not home.

To meet Dioji, call Animal Services at 805-681-5285.

The shelter is located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta, and adoptions are by appointment only.

Dioji’s adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League Inc.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides lifesaving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs at the county Animal Services shelters, as well as behavior training for adopted dogs.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, or contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415 or info@k-9pals.org. Checks are welcome at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason