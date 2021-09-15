Pet of the Week

PRISCILLA

Priscilla loves to hike and walk.

The 1.5-year-old Labrador retriever/German shorthaired pointer mix needs a small, active, adult-only family with a fenced backyard to enjoy. She’s awaiting adoption at Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG in Buellton.

Priscilla is motivated by treats, takes direction well and learns very quickly. She has a rowdy play style, but loves to relax in her kennel.

She does great with car rides, and she has done well with birds and cats. She was previously in a foster home with three large dogs. She did very well with two and just tolerated one of them.

The humane society is requiring that Priscilla’s new family have experience with a “reactive” dog or the ability to understand Prisclla’s needs as a “reactive” dog and adjust accordingly.

Priscilla reacts in certain situations, but in training sessions, has demonstrated that she is capable of quickly redirecting and focusing her attention back on her handler. All she needs is the right owner, according to the humane society.

To adopt Priscilla, fill out an application at www.syvhumane.org/adoptions.

— Dave Mason