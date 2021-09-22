PET OF THE WEEK

Suna

Meet a real star: Suna.

“This three-year-old German Shepherd/Norwegian Elkhound mix is as athletic as Serena Williams, as smart as Marilyn vos Savant and as charming as Emma Stone,” according to Santa Barbara Humane, where she’s awaiting adoption.

Like Serena Williams, Suna is a natural athlete. She is quick, agile and very energetic. And like Marilyn vos Savant, Suna is an expert at puzzles. She could happily spend hours working out how to get treats out of her puzzle toys.

“And like Emma Stone, Suna is sure to make you smile with her silly antics and sweet nature,” Santa Barbara Humane notes.

In her spare time, Suna enjoys relaxing and enjoying time spent with her human friends.

You can see Suna’s profile at www.sbhumane.org. To adopt her, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777 to make an adoption appointment.

— Dave Mason