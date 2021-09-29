PET OF THE WEEK

Heather

A cat and her kitten were living in an unusual place.

The engine of a car.

Someone called Volunteers For Inter-Valley Animals about that, and the mother cat, who was very friendly, was brought to VIVA in Lompoc.

The 2-year-old cat’s name is Heather, and she’s waiting for a more traditional home. The kittens were too old to socialize and were TNR’d (trap/neuter/return).

Heather is a petite, grey and white tuxedo.

After a transitional period, Heather was able to leave her cage and be loose in VIVA’s Room One. This is when VIVA noticed she was limping and holding up her front foot.

VIVA took Heather to a veterinarian, who believes she may have an injury that didn’t heal correctly as well as some extreme arthritis. The veterinarian is recommending an amputation. VIVA will pay for that surgery as well as any follow-up visits, but believes Heather’s recovery would go much better in a home, rather than a shelter.

She gets along well with other cats and is known for her sweetness.

Heather would do best as an indoor cat at a quiet home, but she likes to run like a kitten. VIVA expects that with the leg removed, Heather will continue to be active and be playful.

To adopt Heather, fill out an application at www.vivashelter.org or call VIVA at 805-735-6741.

— Dave Mason