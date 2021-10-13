PET OF THE WEEK

Baloo

COURTESY PHOTO

Baloo would love to play tug of war with you.

The energetic pit bull terrier is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Baloo, who’s 1½, enjoys being outdoors where he can run and play. He would do best in a home where people are active and he’s the only pet, according to CAPA, which is promoting his adoption.

Ballo is getting some leash training, and his teacher said he’s doing great in his studies.

Baloo’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Baloo’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit committed to the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc shelter operated by Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

The Santa Maria Animal Center, where Baloo is staying, is part of Animal Services. All of the Animal Services shelters are closed to walk-in traffic, but you can make an appointment to see Baloo or other animal animals.

The Santa Maria division of Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.

For more information, call Animal Services at 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA, see www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc.

If you want to adopt but want to find another way to help, such as volunteering or making a donation, go to www.lompoccapa.org. The CAPA wish list is there.

— Dave Mason