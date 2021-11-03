PET OF THE WEEK

Roxanne

COURTESY PHOTO

Roxanne would love a good back scratch from you or to cuddle.

The calm senior dog is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

She’s calm and walks really well on the leash and isn’t distracted by other dogs, although she needs to be the only pet in the home. She would like to be with a walking partner that she can walk with and stay fit.

To adopt Roxanne, call Animal Services at 805-681-5285. The shelter is located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

Roxanne’s adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League Inc.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, nonprofit 501C3 dedicated to humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, or call 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason