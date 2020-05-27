Pet of the Week

Rex wants to sit next to you and lick peanut butter from his Kong.

For this 6½-year-old pittie-type dog, life can’t get better than that.

SBCACF PHOTO

Rex, whose goal is to spend time with you, is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Rex came to the shelter in late December with signs of neglect. Until then, he lived outside all his life, and his feet were badly swollen, cracked and bleeding. His skin and eyes were irritated.

Since coming to the shelter, Rex received treatment and is feeling great.

He dreams of a relaxed, low/medium energy children with no small children. He also is looking for an owner to take care of his medical needs, which include medication for his skin and a daily soak for his feet.

You can schedule a meet and greet with Rex at the animal center, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria. Call 805-934-6119, ext. 6. The shelter is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Rex’s adoption is being promoted by the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.

The foundation provides lifesaving funds to aid injured, sick and neglected animals at the three Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters. It also provides education and affordable spay/neuter assistance. For more information, call the foundation at 805-260-2386 or go to www.sbcanimalcare.org or write SBCACF, P.O. Box 86, Goleta 93116.