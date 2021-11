Hudson

COURTESY PHOTO

Hudson would love to explore the world with you.

Known for his love for hikes and walks (and full-grown at 35 pounds), the 2-year-old dog is awaiting adoption at Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG in Buellton.

The staff believes the playful dog is a beagle/pointer mix and says he loves adventures.

And staff members say Hudson needs a secure backyard. He can leap and climb over a five-foot fence.

To meet Hudson, go to www.syvhumane.org/adoptions.

— Dave Mason