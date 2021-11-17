PET OF THE WEEK

Linkin

COURTESY PHOTO

Move over, Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Colbert.

Linkin is ready for his talk show.

The 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat actually would be the perfect host, according to Santa Barbara Humane, where he is awaiting adoption.

“Not only is he a wonderful listener who can make almost anyone feel comfortable in his presence, but he is a great talker too!” according to a news release from Santa Barbara Humane. “Linkin loves to chat with friends and strangers alike. He gets along great with small dogs, but he might not have too many male cats on his show, as he doesn’t seem to get along with them.”

To learn more about Linkin, go to www.sbhumane.org to view his profile. To bring him home, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call Santa Barbara Humane at 805-964-4777 to make an adoption appointment.

— Dave Mason