PET OF THE WEEK

Robin

COURTESY PHOTO

A newer kind of cat would love to join your home.

Robin, who has 18 toes and a full tail that curls over his back (that’s all normal for his breed), is a highland lynx. He’s awaiting adoption through Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals in Lompoc.

The highland lynx was recently established as a breed. It’s a mix of two hybrid breeds — the jungle curl and the desert lynx.

Robin is a neutered male approximately 2 1/2 years old. He’s friendly toward people and loves to follow them around the VIVA shelter.

But VIVA said he would do best in a home with no young children.

Robin has lived with a dog, but hasn’t been happy with the cats at the VIVA shelter. VIVA says he would do best as the only pet in the owner’s life.

Highland lynx cats tend to be a large breed that is polydactyl. VIVA said this means Robin has, as mentioned previously, 18 toes. His ears are curled.

For more information, go to vivashelter.org.

— Dave Mason