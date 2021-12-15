PET OF THE WEEK

Linnea

COURTESY PHOTO

Linnea is one smart bunny.

The 1-year-old Netherland Dwarf rabbit, who’s also a short haired rabbit, is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road.

This breed is known for being more intelligent than the rest and, therefore, very trainable, according to CAPA, the center’s nonprofit partner. “But also, less forgiving! Too smart for their own good, as the saying goes.”

According to CAPA, “they thrive in a quiet, stable environment with plenty of human interaction, and they are active, curious and playful like all other rabbits. However, dwarf rabbits generally do not like to be picked up or held tightly, so they do not make ideal pets for children.”

CAPA explained that Netherland Dwarf rabbits tend to be nervous, and you need some patience to develop a bond with a bunny like Linnea. But CAPA said the reward for that patience is a beautiful, longtime relationship.

Linnea’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment and health/wellness exam.

Linnea’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at Animal Services-Lompoc.

Both Animal Services-Lompoc and the Santa Maria Animal Center are part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

To see all the available animals, go to countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc. To meet the animal of your choice, call for an appointment.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc.

If you want to help but can’t adopt, go to www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason