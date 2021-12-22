PET OF THE WEEK

Ginny

COURTESY PHOTO

Ginny is one happy bunny if you give her attention and treats.

Known for her sweet disposition and beautiful coat, the Rex breed rabbit is awaiting adoption at Goleta-based Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.

The active bunny, who’s about 3 years old, loves her exercise time, and when she slows down, her large size offers plenty to cuddle.

Ginny has waited at BUNS for more than two years for her permanent home.

To adopt her, contact BUNS at 805-683-0521 or info@bunssb.org.

BUNS is located at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, during which no appointment is required. You also can go there Monday through Friday by appointment.

In addition to rabbits, BUNS offers guinea pigs for adoption.

All of the animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason