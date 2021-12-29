PET OF THE WEEK

Precious

COURTESY PHOTO

Precious would love to cuddle with you.

The German shepherd is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

The 3-year-old dog loves hanging out with people and is known for her sweet disposition.

Like other animals at the shelter, she’s spayed.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is promoting Precious for adoption. For more information, call the shelter at 805-681-5285. It’s located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides lifesaving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs at the county Animal Services shelters, as well as behavior training for adopted dogs.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, or contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415 or info@k-9pals.org. Checks are welcome at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason