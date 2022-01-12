PET OF THE WEEK

Trooper

COURTESY PHOTO

Trooper wants to be your new best friend.

The 5-year-old bulldog/boxer mix is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara Humane, where he’s famous for having a lot of love to give.

Trooper is also known for being an active and silly fellow who enjoys going for long walks, playing in the grass and snoozing in a sunny spot. And he likes getting attention.

Santa Barbara Humane said Trooper, who’s energetic, would be happiest in a home with experienced dog owners who could work him on training.

You can see Trooper’s profile at www.sbhumane.org. To adopt him, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777 to make an adoption appointment.

— Dave Mason