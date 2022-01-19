PET OF THE WEEK

Cowboy

COURTESY PHOTO

Cowboy will purr if you talk to him.

The sweet, 5-month-old short-haired tabby is awaiting adoption at Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals in Lompoc, where the staff describes him as “a “rootin tootin little boy.”

Cowboy is neutered, has had all his shots and is microchipped. Because he likes to play rough, VIVA recommends he go into a home without very young children.

If you would like to meet Cowboy or any of VIVA’s many kittens, fill out an application at www.vivashelter.org. Then an adoption coordinator will be in touch to set up a private appointment to meet the kittens.

— Dave Mason