PET OF THE WEEK

Rocket

Rocket is ready to soar with a lot of love.

The 3-year-old white and black cat is awaiting adoption through the Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

He is on a diet until he gets to a healthier weight, but he is full of love and full of personality.

Rocket can often be found running around the shelter looking for a comfortable box, lap or perch. According to ASAP, he seems to get more active and playful each day as he sheds those pounds.

See www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications and fostering opportunities. To learn more, email info@asapcats.org or call 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason