PET OF THE WEEK

Max

COURTESY PHOTO

Max loves everybody: adults, kids and other dogs.

The senior German shepherd is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

He’s neutered and weighs about 65 pounds.

Max was surrendered to Animal Services when his owner was deployed. Max lived with young children, whom he loved, and gets along well with other dogs.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League Inc. is helping to promote Max for adoption. For adoption inquiries, call Animal Services at 805-681-5285. The shelter is located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to providing humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters.

To donate to K-9 PALS or otherwise help the nonprofit’s work, go to www.k-9pals.org, call 805-570-0415 or email info@k-9pals.org. You can also contact K-9 PALS at P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason