PET OF THE WEEK

Mulder

COURTESY PHOTO

Just in time for Easter, BUNS has a sweet rabbit available for adoption.

In fact, Mulder’s so sweet that he loves to be cuddled. He’s awaiting adoption (by someone who will cuddle him) at Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta.

BUNS noted Mulder, who’s about 1 year old, has “such a beautiful coat just made for petting. He also has exceptional ears, which are large and gorgeous!”

BUNS is located at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta. To visit BUNS on weekdays, make an appointment by calling 805-683-0521 or emailing info@bunssb.org. Walk-ins are welcome from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason