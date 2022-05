Juneau

COURTESY PHOTO

Juneau loves going on walks and giving a lot of kisses.

And he likes to cuddle too.

The outgoing husky/German shepherd mix is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara Humane.

Because Juneau likes to be the star of his own show, he would do best as the only dog in the home, according to Santa Barbara Humane.

To learn more about Juneau, go to www.sbhumane.org.

If you want to adopt him, email adopt@sbhumane.org or call Santa Barbara Humane at 805-964-4777 for an adoption appointment.

— Dave Mason