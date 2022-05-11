PET OF THE WEEK

Nacho

COURTESY PHOTO

Nacho is a 1-year-old male, red and white Siberian Husky available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. To reach the animal center, call 805-934-6119.

Nacho’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Nacho’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley.

Go to countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available in Santa Barbara County.

To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, see www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc. Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason