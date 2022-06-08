PET OF THE WEEK

Peaches

COURTESY PHOTO

Peaches is a special cat.

She’s a combination of tabby with tortoise shell, with special white areas.

She is also known for being very friendly and sweet at Volunteers For Inter-Valley Animals in Lompoc, where she awaits adoption.

Peaches, who’s approximately 1½ years old, wouldn’t want to live with several other pets. She could be OK with one other pet, but would prefer to be the star in the household, according to VVIA.

Peaches has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To meet Peaches, call VIVA at 805-735-6741 or visit www.vivashelter.org and complete an adoption application. Once the application is received, VIVA will schedule a meet-and-greet with Peaches and other cats and kittens.

— Dave Mason