PET OF THE WEEK

Pepper

COURTESY PHOTO

Pepper would love to go home with you.

The 1-year-old female, black short-haired rabbit is awaiting adoption at Santa Maria Animal Center, part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

The shelter is located at 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

To see all the animals available at Animal Services, see countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc.

Pepper’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.

Pepper’s microchip is compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of animals in the Lompoc Valley.

To learn more about CAPA, go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc. Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason