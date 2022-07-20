PET OF THE WEEK

Daisy

Daisy loves getting attention and getting to play.

The 7-year-old brown tabby is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

The domestic shorthair needs a calm and patient household where she will learn she is safe and learn to trust her human(s), according to CAPA, a nonprofit supporting the medical and behavioral needs of animals in the Lompoc Valley.

“We have watched Daisy bloom slowly here in the shelter and know that she does crave attention and interaction and play. She almost demands attention, and her boundaries and appetite for love has grown leaps and bounds,” CAPA said. “Going into a new environment may be a bit of a restart for Daisy, but we believe those who put in the effort and patience in the beginning to make her feel safe will be rewarded with a sweet kitty who loves to be around her human best friends.”

CAPA said Daisy likes to be high in her environment on places like a tall cat tree or bookcase. CAPA said it doesn’t know yet how well she would do with other cats, so she may do best as an only cat.

To meet Daisy, call the Goleta office of the Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-5285. It is located 5473 Overpass Road.

Daisy’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Daisy’s microchip is compliments of CAPA.

To see all the available animals, go to countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc.

To learn more about CAPA, follow int on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc. Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.