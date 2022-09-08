PET OF THE WEEK

COURTESY PHOTO

Mushu

Give Mushu some food, and he’ll be crazy about you.

The 4-year-old black and tan German Shepherd is available for adoption at the Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, located at 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta.

In case of questions, call the shelter at 805-681-5285.

Mushu’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. To see all the animals available from county Animal Services, go to countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc.

To learn more about CAPA, a nonprofit dedicated to the behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley and its partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, go to www.facebook.com/capaofLompoc. Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

— Dave Mason