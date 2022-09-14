Home Life PET OF THE WEEK
Iris

The short-haired calico is awaiting adoption at Volunteers for Inter Valley Animals in Lompoc.

The affectionate and easygoing cat gets along with other felines and is known for her beautiful coloring. 

Iris was found, abandoned, in a backyard with kittens. She’s received some tender loving care at VIVA and is today happy and healthy. 

Iris has been spayed and microchipped at the VIVA shelter, and her shots are current.

To meet Iris, call VIVA at 805-735-6741 or fill out an adoption application at www.vivashelter.org. After the application is completed, an adoption coordinator will get in touch with you and arrange a meeting with Iris.

— Dave Mason

