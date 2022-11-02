PET OF THE WEEK

Macy and Mikolos

COURTESY PHOTO

Macy and Mikolos are two “bundles of joy,” according to Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals, where the tabby siblings are awaiting adoption.

The Lompoc shelter calls the cats — Macy and Mikolos — “adorable.”

Macy is a short-haired, light gray tabby with white accents. Her brother, Mikolos, is a bit larger with a medium coat. He is a brown tabby with white accents.

The kittens are now 5 1/2 months old. They were adopted together at eight weeks of age, but recently have been returned to VIVA as the family decided the kittens were just too active for their lifestyle.

“The siblings love to run and play like lemurs seizing the day,” VIVA said.

The affectionate cats are healthy and have had all of the vaccines. They are also spayed and neutered and microchipped.

To meet Macy and Mikolos, call VIVA at 805-735-6741. And you can fill out an adoption application at www.vivashelter.org. An adoption coordinator will coordinate a meet-and-greet for you.

The website also features VIVA’s other cats and dogs.

— Dave Mason