PET OF THE WEEK

Candy Corn

COURTESY PHOTO

Candy Corn wants to be your friend.

The outgoing cat, who’s definitely under 2 years old, is awaiting adoption through Volunteers for Inter Valley Animals in Lompoc.

Candy Corn, who’s orange and white like his namesake, loves to play and be scratched behind the ears. But he likes people better than other cats. VIVA said Candy Corn isn’t doing well at its shelter, where cats roam freely in rooms together.

But while Candy Corn isn’t crazy about cats, he loves to sit in a warm, human lap where he’s the star of your life.

This friendly cat has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you would like to meet Candy Corn, call VIVA at 805-735-6741. Or visit www.vivashelter.org and complete an adoption application.

An adoption coordinator will schedule a private adoption appointment where you can meet the many wonderful cats and kittens at the shelter, located at 133 North D St. in Lompoc.

— Dave Mason