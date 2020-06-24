PET OF THE WEEK

ASAP PHOTO

You can bet on Black Jack for a great chat.

The gifted conversationalist is awaiting adoption through Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Goleta.

Besides being a social butterfly, Black Jack is a 6-year-old short-hair black and white male cat.

He’s affectionate and enjoys being the center of attention. He also told ASAP that he hasn’t met a cat toy that he doesn’t like.

Like most cats during the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Jack is staying in a foster home but remains available for adoption. Check out www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications and fostering opportunities.

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can contact the nonprofit at info@asapcats.org or 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason